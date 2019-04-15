Telegram announcing Lincoln’s death up for sale

(WWBT) - The telegram announcing the death of President Abraham Lincoln is up for sale.
Lincoln died early on the morning of April 15, 1865, after having been shot the previous night while attending a plat Ford’s Theatre.
Now, the RAAB Collection, a historic documents dealer, is selling the telegram on the 154th anniversary of Lincoln’s death.
The telegram is short and to the point, reading “Abraham Lincoln died this morning at 22 minutes after seven.”
RAAB says the telegram was written by Thomas Eckert, the telegrapher for the war Department, on behalf of Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, whose name is at the bottom.
The document was believed to have been lost, but RAAB said it was discovered as part of the estate of a Union general and had been with his family.
This is the first time the document has been up for sale and CNN reported it is valued at $500,000.
