Severe storms topple trees, knock out power to tens of thousands

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tens of thousands of people lost their power early Monday morning as severe storms ripped through Central Virginia.
The storms sparked severe thunderstorm warnings and even tornado warnings in parts of Central Virginia overnight.
After the storms, more than 77,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power, including more than 18,000 in Chesterfield.
Trees were reported down throughout the area. An NBC12 photographer captured an image of a tree down on power lines at 34th Street:
A tree also fell onto a home in Chesterfield just off Hull Street Road:
