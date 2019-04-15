Severe storms topple trees, knock out power to tens of thousands

Severe storms rip through Central Virginia
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 15, 2019 at 4:51 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 5:34 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tens of thousands of people lost their power early Monday morning as severe storms ripped through Central Virginia.

The storms sparked severe thunderstorm warnings and even tornado warnings in parts of Central Virginia overnight.

After the storms, more than 77,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power, including more than 18,000 in Chesterfield.

Trees were reported down throughout the area. An NBC12 photographer captured an image of a tree down on power lines at 34th Street:

A tree was down across power lines on 34th Street in Richmond early Monday. (Source: NBC12)
A tree also fell onto a home in Chesterfield just off Hull Street Road:

A tree fell onto this home in Chesterfield early Monday. (Source: NBC12)
