RPD lip sync video to be on ‘Lip Sync to the Rescue’ competition

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Remember the Lip Sync Challenge? Well, now it’s a TV show.
The Richmond Police Department is one of 30 police and fire departments from around the country that will be featured on “Lip Sync to the Rescue” hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, and RPD wants your help claiming the title.
The top 10 most popular videos will be revealed on the show after the first round of voting ends Sept. 1.
RPD is one of two Virginia law enforcement divisions featured on the show. The other is Norfolk Police Department.
