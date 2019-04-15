RPD lip sync video to be on ‘Lip Sync to the Rescue’ competition

RPD lip sync video to be on ‘Lip Sync to the Rescue’ competition
The big finale of Richmond Police Department's cover of "Brave."
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 15, 2019 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 4:29 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Remember the Lip Sync Challenge? Well, now it’s a TV show.

The Richmond Police Department is one of 30 police and fire departments from around the country that will be featured on “Lip Sync to the Rescue” hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, and RPD wants your help claiming the title.

The top 10 most popular videos will be revealed on the show after the first round of voting ends Sept. 1.

RPD is one of two Virginia law enforcement divisions featured on the show. The other is Norfolk Police Department.

Cast your votes here, and follow the hyperlinks to relive the lip sync challenge videos for Richmond and Norfolk.

VOTE FOR OUR LIP SYNC CHALLENGE VIDEO: Remember RPD'S lip sync video to the song "Brave" by Sara Bareilles? Good news -...

Posted by Richmond Police Department on Monday, April 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.