Woman killed after tree falls on car; 2 other vehicles damaged

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A woman is dead after tree fell on the car she was driving on Wilkinson Road in Henrico.
Wilkinson Road in Henrico is closed in both directions due to the crash between Route 301 and Brookefield Road.
The incident happened around 5:44 p.m. and officials believe it was storm related.
Officials said two other vehicles were damaged in the incident.
Both Henrico police and fire are at the scene.
Police said they believe the road will be closed 2-3 hours.
