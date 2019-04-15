Richmond police rescue large snake from under vehicle

Officers were dispatched to a vicious animal call. When they arrived, they found a snake coiled up under a car. Using a little ingenuity, Officers Bruington (our resident Aussie), Leone, & others were able to apprehend it and turn it in to @RACC_Shelter 🐍 👮🏼‍♀️ 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/ducB4z14UL