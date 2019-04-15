Richmond police rescue large snake from under vehicle

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - When you find a big snake, who better to call than an Australian?
At least that’s how Richmond police responded to a call for a vicious animal that turned out to be a big snake.
The snake was coiled up under a car and two officers were able to coax the snake from under the vehicle and turn it over to Richmond Animal Care and Control.
Officer Bruington, who was part of the rescue, is Australian, according to a Twitter post from Lt. Anthony Jackson.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.