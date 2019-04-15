Richmond to hold public meetings on proposed Airbnb, Vrbo regulations

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There will be two public meetings for residents to learn more and comment on proposed regulations in regards to short-term rentals, such as Airbnb and Vrbo.
Currently, rentals for a period of less than 30 consecutive days are not permitted in Richmond’s zoning ordinance.
The Department of Planning and Development Review, the Department of Finance and the City Attorney’s Office have drafted regulations to allow short-term rentals under certain terms and conditions.
The Department of Planning and Development Review is currently seeking public input on the drafted regulations.
Two public meetings for public comment will be held at the following times:
- Saturday, May 4, from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the basement auditorium of the Main Library on East Franklin Street.
- Tuesday, May 14, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Richmond Central DMV, on West Broad Street.
