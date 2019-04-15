Petition calls for UVA men’s basketball team not to visit White House

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - A University of Virginia alumna has started an online petition urging the school’s men’s basketball team to not accept a potential invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House.
The online Care2 petition was created by UVA alumna Lacey Kohlmoos.
In the petition, she recounts events that have taken place in Charlottesville, including the “Unite the Right” rally that took place in August 2017.
“Who can forget when Trump said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the deadly white supremacy rally that took place in Charlottesville in August 2017?” Kohlmoos wrote in the petition.
The petition has over 10,000 signatures from people around the globe.
“In the wake of the hate that invaded our beloved lawn three years ago, our University officials have worked diligently to make students students feel safe and to peacefully unite our academic community against intolerance,” reads the petition. “By accepting a White House invitation, the team would be condoning President Trump’s reprehensible and divisive behavior, which directly impacted our campus. The Cavaliers men’s basketball team must stand strong with our community and stand against hateful rhetoric by refusing to visit the White House, if they are invited.”
