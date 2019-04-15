Petition calls for UVA men’s basketball team not to visit White House

“In the wake of the hate that invaded our beloved lawn three years ago, our University officials have worked diligently to make students students feel safe and to peacefully unite our academic community against intolerance,” reads the petition. “By accepting a White House invitation, the team would be condoning President Trump’s reprehensible and divisive behavior, which directly impacted our campus. The Cavaliers men’s basketball team must stand strong with our community and stand against hateful rhetoric by refusing to visit the White House, if they are invited.”