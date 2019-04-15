News to know for April 15: Tree falls onto home; tax day deals; sunny skies return

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Severe storms ripped through Central Virginia early Monday, knocking out power to thousands and sending a tree onto a home in Chesterfield.
There are also reports of power outages at intersections throughout the region, so remember to treat those as a four-way stop.
Whether you owe money or got a refund, several businesses have several deals and freebies up for grabs on Tax Day.
Most of the deals only last on April 15, so don’t miss out!
The storms are gone and the sun is back! For most of the week anyway ...
Richmond police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in southside Richmond and left a boy fighting for life.
Police responded to the 900 block of Hill Top Drive for the reported shooting at about 9:30 p.m.
Tiger Woods blazing to victory in his Sunday red at the Masters, a scene once so familiar, was never more stunning.
It was only two years ago at Augusta National that Woods needed a nerve block just to hobble upstairs to the Champions' Dinner, unsure he would ever play another round of golf. He had a fourth back surgery with hopes of simply playing with his two children, not chasing Jack Nicklaus in history.
And now it’s all pieced back together — his life, his back, even golf.
The congestion on Interstate 95 in Virginia can be nightmarish, and any solutions are complex.
It's an issue that state transportation officials say they'll tackle to try to ease the pain for people traveling the highway between Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C.
The Free-Lance Star in Fredericksburg reports that the state will study how to solve the congestion.
John Tyler Community College is holding the second of three job fairs on Monday.
The Skilled Trades Career Fair is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Chester Campus at 13101 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Former VCU coach Will Wade has been reinstated as head coach for LSU’s basketball team after being suspended indefinitely for declining to meet with school officials regarding his involvement in an FBI investigation.
The school announced the news in a statement sent Sunday.
“Storms draw something out of us that calm seas don’t.” - Bill Hybels
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.