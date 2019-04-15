Man wanted after allegedly stealing credit cards from gym lockers

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man they say stole credit cards from locker rooms at multiple gyms.
Police said Elijah Michael Loiseau, 24, of Chesterfield, entered two gyms between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 4 and took wallets and credit cards from lockers.
He then used the credit cards shortly after the thefts at nearby stores.
Loiseau is wanted on charges of credit card theft, credit card fraud and larceny.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
