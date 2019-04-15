Forecast: DRY Weather until Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - DRY weather for a the bulk of the week.
MONDAY: Pre-Dawn showers race east....then Mostly Sunny and breezy. NW wind 15-25mph, gusts to 35mph. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 60s. (Early Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. First Alert to the potential for late day strong to severe storms. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
