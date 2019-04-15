3 Chesterfield schools to close early due to lack of power

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Three schools in Chesterfield will close early Monday due to a lack of power.
Davis Elementary, Swift Creek Elementary and Providence Middle School opening Monday without power and will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m.
All other Chesterfield school shave power, but there are power lines down near those three schools, the school system posted to its Facebook page.
Buses will run their normal routes and parents are asked to have someone at the stops to pick up the students.
Parents will need to pick up students who usually ride daycare vans at the school office by 11 a.m.
