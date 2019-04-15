Boy fighting for life; Cars, home hit by bullets in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in southside Richmond.
Police responded to the 900 block of Hill Top Drive for a reported shooting at about 9:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, police found a boy suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with a possible life-threatening injury.
Police say several cars and a home were hit by gunfire during the shooting.
No suspect information is available at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.