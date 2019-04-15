Back-to-back shootings claim the life of one man

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Gunfire has plagued Mosby Court for the past two days in a row, resulting in at least one man being killed.
One resident, “Nunny," says she lives in fear; she doesn’t let her kids play outside nor leave her windows open for fear of bullets flying in.
She said she was tending to the male victim on Saturday.
“The first thing he said is ‘I got an interview tomorrow, I got an interview tomorrow,’” Nunny said. “That boy ain’t out here with drama. That boy wanted to work, and do something better with his life.”
Richmond police say around 4 p.m. Friday, they responded to the 1300 block of Coalter street for a shooting, and found an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Less than 24-hours later, they returned to the same block of Coalter due to more gunfire - except this time, they found one man dead.
“I literally jumped out the bed, threw my shoes on, put on a jacket, and ran out of the house," one woman, “Quanie,” said.
Quanie said she will always remember the victim having jokes, but being serious about doing something with himself.
“Once he stopped getting in trouble, he always wanted to do something. He started working, started going to college and everything," she said.
Both Nunny and other residents in Mosby Court say that the violence is becoming too much, and that something needs to be done.
“Open up the gym, let the kids go play basketball, let the kids play football. Let the kids do something," Nunny said.
