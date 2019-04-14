UVA caps off week celebrating with fans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - It’s been a week that both UVA players and fans have said has seemed surreal. On Saturday, the Cavaliers capped off the week celebrating in front of some of their most loyal supporters.
Tony Bennett and his team were honored during a celebration at Scott Stadium that drew approximately 21,000 members of Wahoo Nation. Fans had the chance to pick up some national championship apparel and get a look at the Cavaliers, along with the national championship trophy.
The crowd had plenty of chances to cheer once again. Several video montages played, featuring season highlights, and many of the team’s key players were interviewed on stage.
“For them to come and celebrate this with us, we’ve had an amazing run and just the different celebrations, but to kind of have the culmination, and have it here, and the weather to stay nice, too... I think it was fitting, right?," said head coach Tony Bennett.
Bennett also said that he did not expect today’s event to be as well-attended as it was.
Virginia won its first national championship in Monday night with an 85-77 win over Texas Tech. The Cavaliers posted a record of 35-3 this season, the 35 wins setting a program record.
