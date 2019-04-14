Tax Day deals and freebies

(WWBT) - Whether you owe money or got a refund, several businesses have several deals and freebies up for grabs on Tax Day.
Most of the deals only last on April 15, but there are a few exceptions with longer running deals that are being offered.
California Tortilla: Get a free chips and queso with any purchase when you mention “1040.”
Great American Cookies: Get a free chocolate chip cookie when you stop by participating locations on Tax Day.
Hardee’s: The chain is offering a free sausage biscuit from 7-10 a.m. on April 15 at participating locations. Make sure you say “made from scratch” when ordering to get the deal.
Hooters: Kids eat free with a purchase of $10 or more from an adult April 14-17.
Kona Ice: Get a free cup of tropical shaved ice.
Office Depot/Office Max: Get five pounds of in store shredding through April 27. Click here for the coupon.
Planet Fitness: Members and non-members can use HydroMassage chairs through April 20 with a coupon. Click here for the coupon.
Applebee’s: The restaurant chain is offering a $1 strawberry dollarita as its specialty drink of the month. Find a participating location, here.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get half off any large deep dish or Tavern-cut large pizza.
Boston Market: Get a half chicken meal and drink for $10.40 on April 15.
Cicis: Adult buffet meals are only $4.15 with the purchase of a large drink. Get the coupon for the deal, here.
Corner Bakery Cafe: Monday-Wednesday, get two entrees for $10.40, dine-in only.
Dunkin': DD Perks members can get a medium hot or iced coffee. Sign up for the DD Perks program, here.
Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub when you by a medium or large sub, chips and drink. The offer is valid through April 17 with a coupon. Click here to get the coupon.
McDonald’s: The fast-food chain is offering deals at Tax Day deals at select locations. Check with your local location or in the app for deals and coupons.
Pizza Hut: Buy a large two-topping pizza for $5.99, online or carry-out.
Smoothie King: Get $2 off any smoothie with the rewards app.
Tijuana Flats: Get a $5 burrito on Monday.
