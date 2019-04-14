Police search for suspected armed robber wearing fishing style hat

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Hopewell police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who is suspected of robbing a Subway.
Police were called to an armed robbery at the Subway in the 600 block of West Randolph Road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials said the man went up to the employee at the counter and requested to purchase a drink. During the transaction, the man handed the employee a note demanding money and showed a handgun.
The suspect then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before he was seen leaving in a vehicle parked nearby.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police describe the man as a black male, 40-50 years, standing 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, with a dark complexion, medium build, graying facial hair and weighing 210-250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a “boonie” or “fishing” style hat, a blue jacket and pants, and grey colored sneakers with black and white trim.
The getaway vehicle is described as an older, white four-door sedan.
As Hopewell police investigate, they say the suspect may be involved in the armed robbery of a Hardee’s in January and the attempted armed robbery of a Bojangles’ in February.
Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Detective David Hirn at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541-2202
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.