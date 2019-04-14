Police investigating after man shot at apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a man was shot at the Chesterfield Village Apartments.
Police were called for the report of a shooting in the 7600 block of Bannockbarn Drive around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
