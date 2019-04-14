Nationwide memorial run to honor fallen Trooper Lucas Dowell

WYTHEVILLE, VA (WWBT) - A nationwide memorial run will make a stop in Virginia to honor Virginia State Police Trooper Lucas Dowell, who was killed in the line of duty in February.
The Cannonball Memorial Run has been making its way across the United States and will make one last stop at the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Headquarters on Sunday before traveling to Washington D.C.
A crew of 12 officers have been traveling across the country, making stops at each police department where a law enforcement officer was killed in the line of duty this past year. The run is “to honor their service and ensure the officer, or the needs of the surviving families, will not be forgotten.”
The run is scheduled to stop in Wytheville at 3:30 p.m. to make a formal presentation to Dowell’s parents and colleagues.
Dowell was shot and killed while assisting in a drug raid in Cumberland County on Feb. 4.
The run started in Redondo Beach, California on April 11, and will end April 14 in Washington D.C. with an honor ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
The 12 officers making the journey will have traveled 3,720 miles and made nine stops in 80 hours to honor a total of 16 law enforcement officers.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.