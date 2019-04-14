Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Hopefully the rain hasn’t dampened your weekend too much. On the bright side, the upcoming week looks pretty sunny and warm. So hopefully you can get outside and soak up some Vitamin D.
Coming back from one of the worst losses in college basketball history last year, the University of Virginia went on this year to win the NCAA National Championship! The Hoos took on Texas Tech for the title and won in overtime. Congrats, Hoos!!
The Richmond Police Department has two new four-legged friends moving into precincts. Richmond Animal Care and Control and Richmond police have teamed up to give foster dogs a new home and get them out of a shelter environment.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has an adorable new K9 joining the ranks. A bloodhound named Jud is the newest crime-fighter. Jud was donated by a family who had a 17-year-old son who unexpectedly died, so Jud’s handler named the dog in honor of the boy. Good luck with all of your training, Jud!
William “Woody” Johnson and Joanna Wylie will forever be connected. The 46-year-old wife and mother gave a life-saving gift to the 22-year-old: A kidney. And now the two had the chance to meet each other for the first time since the transplant.
NASCAR driver Joey Gase honored organ donor families and recipients while in Richmond by featuring their hand prints on his race car. Gase also hoped to raise awareness about organ donation.
It really is for one Hanover High School student who has been accepted into 14 universities. No, that’s not a typo. Tyler McCormick has been accepted to FOURTEEN universities, including several Ivy League schools! Way to go, Tyler! Good luck in all of your future endeavors!
There’s the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms possible overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. The good news is after that, it looks pretty nice through Thursday.
