Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Here’s what happened this week to make you smile
Jud the bloodhound.
April 14, 2019 at 9:43 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 9:43 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Hopefully the rain hasn’t dampened your weekend too much. On the bright side, the upcoming week looks pretty sunny and warm. So hopefully you can get outside and soak up some Vitamin D.

We are the Champions

Coming back from one of the worst losses in college basketball history last year, the University of Virginia went on this year to win the NCAA National Championship! The Hoos took on Texas Tech for the title and won in overtime. Congrats, Hoos!!

UVA celebrates first ever men's NCAA basketball championship

Paw Patrol

The Richmond Police Department has two new four-legged friends moving into precincts. Richmond Animal Care and Control and Richmond police have teamed up to give foster dogs a new home and get them out of a shelter environment.

Richmond Police Department fostering dog from RACC

Fighting Crime

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has an adorable new K9 joining the ranks. A bloodhound named Jud is the newest crime-fighter. Jud was donated by a family who had a 17-year-old son who unexpectedly died, so Jud’s handler named the dog in honor of the boy. Good luck with all of your training, Jud!

Meet our newest addition to the HCSO K9 Unit, "Jud!" Why was he named "Jud" you ask? The good folks that donated this...

Posted by Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 11, 2019

Giving Life

William “Woody” Johnson and Joanna Wylie will forever be connected. The 46-year-old wife and mother gave a life-saving gift to the 22-year-old: A kidney. And now the two had the chance to meet each other for the first time since the transplant.

Kidney recipient meets woman who saved him

Here’s to You

NASCAR driver Joey Gase honored organ donor families and recipients while in Richmond by featuring their hand prints on his race car. Gase also hoped to raise awareness about organ donation.

NASCAR driver pays tribute to organ donors

Hard Work Pays Off

It really is for one Hanover High School student who has been accepted into 14 universities. No, that’s not a typo. Tyler McCormick has been accepted to FOURTEEN universities, including several Ivy League schools! Way to go, Tyler! Good luck in all of your future endeavors!

Virginia teen accepted to 14 universities

First Alert Weather Day

There’s the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms possible overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. The good news is after that, it looks pretty nice through Thursday.

First Alert for Sunday evening/overnight strong storms

Photo of the Weekend

OH MY! We will never grow tired of looking at RVA’s beautiful skyline! Thanks “mitchellpric.e” for sharing!

(Source: "mitchellpric.e")
(Source: "mitchellpric.e")

Final Thought

“The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” - Thomas Paine

Have a lovely week!

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.