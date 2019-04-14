Fans get ready for Toyota Owner’s 400 at the Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Fans were alive and amplified at the Richmond Raceway for the start of the Toyota Owner’s 400.
For super-fans Kayla Croft and Zack Moses, coming to the Richmond Raceway to watch NASCAR has become a tradition.
“This is our fourth or fifth time here together,” said Moses. “Watching it on TV and being in person, it’s so different."
“It’s just such a great sport,” said Croft.
Fans old and young made their way by the hundreds through the Richmond Raceway tunnel to be part of the action in the fan’s pit before the race began.
“The fans are everywhere," said Croft. “They’re always.”
“We’ll both go sit at the fence and we’ll watch them take off really close and it’s just awesome,” said Croft.
From the garage, to the pit, fans got to experience it all before the racing began.
But despite lack of revving engines or the threat of rain, NASCAR “die-hards” said they plan to be here for the long haul.
“Probably for the while, probably pretty late. This is our first time being in the pit,” said Croft.
“The action can get pretty incredible sometimes. I think it’s something everyone needs to experience,” said Moses.
