Amelia County deputy seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

AMELIA, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deputy-involved crash that occurred on Saturday night.
Police say the crash took place at westbound Route 360, near Amelia Springs Road, just before 10:30 p.m.
According to police, the Amelia County deputy was attempting to turn around to make a traffic stop, as another vehicle was backing out of a driveway at the same time. The deputy attempted to avoid hitting the vehicle, swerving off the road right, hitting a guardrail and trees.
The deputy was taken to the hospital for the treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
