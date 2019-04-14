Amelia County deputy seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

Police say the crash took place at westbound Route 360, near Amelia Springs Road, just before 10:30 p.m. (HNN File)
By Tamia Mallory | April 14, 2019 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 4:07 PM

AMELIA, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deputy-involved crash that occurred on Saturday night.

Police say the crash took place at westbound Route 360, near Amelia Springs Road, just before 10:30 p.m.

According to police, the Amelia County deputy was attempting to turn around to make a traffic stop, as another vehicle was backing out of a driveway at the same time. The deputy attempted to avoid hitting the vehicle, swerving off the road right, hitting a guardrail and trees.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for the treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

