Virginia to celebrate NCAA Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The University of Virginia is set to celebrate the Cavalier’s winning the NCAA National Men’s Basketball Championship.
The official celebration will be Saturday, April 13 at Scott Stadium. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 2 p.m.
Parking is free on a first come, first serve basis in the lots surrounding Scott Stadium.
Admission to the event is free and seating will be open on the west side of Scott Stadium.
The clear bag policy and entry procedures in place for all home basketball and football games will be in place for Saturday’s event.
Concession stands on the west side of the stadium will be open and fans will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise, including NCAA championship and Final Four apparel.
