Missing 78-year-old man found safe

CHARLES CITY, VA (WWBT) - The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 78-year-old man has been located.
Deputies say Leon Whitehead, of Providence Forge, was located at 3:20 p.m.
Officials said Whitehead was last seen Saturday in the 8500 block of Samaria Lane.
Whitehead is described as 5-foot-5, 172 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s office did say that Whitehead was seen traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 and asked a James City County Police Officer for directions to Charles City County prior to being reported missing.
Whitehead’s family said he is driving a black 1997 Ford F150 pickup truck with a Virginia license plate of ZW-3722. The truck has a distinctive painting of an eagle on the tailgate.
