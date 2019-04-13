Custer wins ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Cole Custer took the lead with 20 laps to go and won the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on Friday night.
Custer also won stage 2 of the race with Justin Allgaier taking the first stage.
Custer and Allgaier battled Christopher Bell for the much of the Xfinity Series race, but was able to hold off all challengers in the final stretch.
Austin Cindric finished second, Allgaier was third, Tyler Reddick finished fourth and Ryan Sieg took fifth. Bell fell to 16th.
