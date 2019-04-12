Work-in-streets permit fees going up in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The City of Richmond wants to encourage construction crews that close city roads to speed up their work by changing the way those companies pay for permits.
The fee is increasing work-in-street permits starting May 1.
The current flat rate fee that ranges from $20 to $100 is being eliminated.
Now, there is a $75 application fee and the city is going to charge those companies by the day, week, or month until the work is done.
There is no maximum fee.
This is Richmond’s first Work-in-Street Permit fee revision since 1982.
