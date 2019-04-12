Suspicious activity call leads to police chase, drug bust in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Two men were arrested after a citizen notified Hopewell police of suspicious activity.
Police responded to the 200 block of South 14th Street on Thursday at 10 p.m., after receiving report of suspicious activity in the alleyway.
Upon arrival, officers found a parked vehicle. The two men in the vehicle fled on foot after seeing police.
The incident resulted in a police chase. One of the men was captured near the alley, and the other was found in a nearby neighborhood.
Police seized approximately 19 grams of suspected marijuana, 13 grams of suspected heroin, cocaine and narcotics distribution paraphernalia.
Following an investigation, Malik Gholson, 21, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance. Raequan Everette, 22, of Prince George, was also arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
The Hopewell Police Department reminds citizens to report any suspicious activity they observe.
