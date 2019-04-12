Richmond Wildlife Center trying to reunite abandoned baby fox with its mother

Yesterday we admitted a Red Fox kit. We suspect the Vixen (female fox) was spooked while relocating her kit and dropped him. We located the original den site inside an abandoned building near where the kit was found. There was lots of signs of recent fox activity with food remains and fecal matter. Last night we placed the kit inside the abandoned building in hopes of reuniting him with his parent. Monitoring activity via a live feed the kit consistently called for mom. However shortly before 11pm, as.temperatures dropped, he stopped calling for mom, curled up in a ball, and began shivering. We aborted mission. We will attempt to reunite once more this evening. This time we will be placing the kit at the entry point of the abandoned building to the den site and will be rigging up a heat source to keep him warm and calling through the night. He will be monitored through live feed again to ensure his safety and confirm mom returns (or run off potential predators). If we are unsuccessful at reuniting him this evening we will work diligently to locate a conspecific as it is imperative that he not be raised alone in captivity.