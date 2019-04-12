Richmond Wildlife Center trying to reunite abandoned baby fox with its mother

This baby fox was separated from its mother, and Richmond Wildlife Center said it is imperative it be reunited with other foxes.
April 12, 2019

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Wildlife Center is trying to reunite a fox kit with its mother.

The center posted to its Facebook page that it believes the mother fox, known as a vixen, was spooked while carrying the kit and dropped it.

A den site was located and the baby fox was placed there with a live camera to monitor its condition Thursday night, in hopes the mother would return.

Yesterday we admitted a Red Fox kit. We suspect the Vixen (female fox) was spooked while relocating her kit and dropped him. We located the original den site inside an abandoned building near where the kit was found. There was lots of signs of recent fox activity with food remains and fecal matter. Last night we placed the kit inside the abandoned building in hopes of reuniting him with his parent. Monitoring activity via a live feed the kit consistently called for mom. However shortly before 11pm, as.temperatures dropped, he stopped calling for mom, curled up in a ball, and began shivering. We aborted mission. We will attempt to reunite once more this evening. This time we will be placing the kit at the entry point of the abandoned building to the den site and will be rigging up a heat source to keep him warm and calling through the night. He will be monitored through live feed again to ensure his safety and confirm mom returns (or run off potential predators). If we are unsuccessful at reuniting him this evening we will work diligently to locate a conspecific as it is imperative that he not be raised alone in captivity.

The wildlife center said the kit called for its mother, but she did not return and when the temperature dropped and fox kit began to shiver, it was again taken in by rescuers.

Richmond Wildlife Center said it will place the fox near the entrance of the den, which is in an abandoned building, against Friday night in hopes of reuniting it with its mother once again.

The center will again monitor the kit through the night.

If unsuccessful, the center will attempt to join the kit with another fox family.

