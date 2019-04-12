Richmond Wildlife Center trying to reunite abandoned baby fox with its mother

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Wildlife Center is trying to reunite a fox kit with its mother.
The center posted to its Facebook page that it believes the mother fox, known as a vixen, was spooked while carrying the kit and dropped it.
A den site was located and the baby fox was placed there with a live camera to monitor its condition Thursday night, in hopes the mother would return.
The wildlife center said the kit called for its mother, but she did not return and when the temperature dropped and fox kit began to shiver, it was again taken in by rescuers.
Richmond Wildlife Center said it will place the fox near the entrance of the den, which is in an abandoned building, against Friday night in hopes of reuniting it with its mother once again.
The center will again monitor the kit through the night.
If unsuccessful, the center will attempt to join the kit with another fox family.
