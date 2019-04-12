10 Richmond Public Schools principals recommended for dismissal

10 Richmond Public Schools principals recommended for dismissal
Richmond Public Schools discussed students' GPAs and the results of lead contamination at Monday's school board meeting. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 12, 2019 at 5:40 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 5:46 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - 10 Richmond Public Schools principals were recommended to be let go for the next school year, according to a source.

Sources say the recommendation comes after 17 principals were places on improvement plans a few months ago.

The 10 principals will finish out the school year.

The principals have the choice to leave RPS, apply for a teaching position or appeal the dismissal.

Sources say the RPS School Board voted to a hire a principal recruiter to help with re-hiring.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.