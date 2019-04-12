10 Richmond Public Schools principals recommended for dismissal

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - 10 Richmond Public Schools principals were recommended to be let go for the next school year, according to a source.
Sources say the recommendation comes after 17 principals were places on improvement plans a few months ago.
The 10 principals will finish out the school year.
The principals have the choice to leave RPS, apply for a teaching position or appeal the dismissal.
Sources say the RPS School Board voted to a hire a principal recruiter to help with re-hiring.
