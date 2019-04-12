Restaurant Report: Insects coming out of vent, grease debris behind flat grill

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12′s Restaurant Report has returned to let you know of some of the best restaurants and some that could use a little help. This week features an Indian restaurant that was found to have insects in one of its vents and a flawless food truck.
Indian Pastry House, located at 3409 Old Parham Road in Richmond, had 22 violations in its last inspection. The restaurant had three priority violations, two priority foundation violations, and 17 core violations, four of those were corrected during the inspection.
The inspector saw two small insects coming out of the vent in the reach in unit. A woman at the restaurant says it has pest control come in every month. She looked for a receipt and found one dated March 26. The restaurant made other changes including putting up a non-smoking sign.
The next restaurant on the report is the Brick Oven Bistro, which is located at 139 Hill Carter Parkway in Ashland.
The restaurant was first inspected on March 4 and had five priority violations, five priority foundation violations and two core. Eight of the violations were corrected during the inspection. The inspector had issue with some grease and food debris behind the flat grill and deep fryers and a buildup of ice on the freezer.
The manager says the restaurants fixed its issues and had no other comment.
The restaurant was re-inspected on March 11 and no violations were found.
The NBC12 Hall of Fame Award went to Papa V’s Backyard Grill. This food truck and catering combo serves up North Carolina barbeque with homemade sides. The owner has aced the last six health inspections.
“People know that this is a good place to eat, it’s a safe place to eat, and it’s a clean place to eat,” said owner Vance Tingler, who worked in banking for decades before fulfilling his dream of working in food service.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
Restaurant Report airs at 11 p.m. Thursdays on NBC12.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.