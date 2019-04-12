Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to campaign in Henrico next week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia will have one of its first visit from a 2020 presidential hopeful next week.
Democrat Beto O’Rourke plans to visit the commonwealth on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Henrico County is on his list of stops.
WAVY reports that O’Rourke will host meet and greets, town halls and other events in several cities.
A member of O’Rourke’s campaign says the list includes Henrico, Norfolk, Hampton, Williamsburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Alexandria, as well as Prince William and Fairfax counties.
There is no set time or location for O’Rourke’s Henrico county appearance as of yet.
