Parents vent frustrations to RPD chief over officer’s actions

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond parents got an opportunity to vent their frustrations to the acting police chief after the department decided to re-assign the officer who cursed at Albert Hill Middle School students.
The conversation with the chief was held in private, but some of those parents spoke out after the meeting.
"Wait until your asses turn 18, then you're mine,” the unidentified officer is heard saying to middle school students captured in video recorded on a cell phone.
The video has now gone viral. Parents say the hurt their students felt is also growing.
“I don’t think the police understand these children are scared to walk outside,” Tenesha Calloway said. “The parents are nervous because we don’t know what the officer looks like. The officer involved needs to let us know exactly what he meant by his statements.”
“Is it safe to walk to the after school program?” Keisha Curry said.
It’s been two weeks since the video was recorded, prompting a conversation between parents and interim Police Chief William Smith.
“We got the opportunity to tell what we felt,” Curry said. “He listened. He understood, and I honestly felt he wanted to do more.”
Parents say the discussion was about bridging the gap, building better relationships between police and the communities they serve.
“We had a good conversation. It’s the start of many other conversations,” Smith said. “We appreciate the commentary from parents and the community as a whole.”
Smith has since re-assigned the officer who made those comments.
“That was a personal message. That wasn’t a reflection of the RPD,” Calloway said. “That was something he personally stated, so to send him to another area, that’s not good enough.”
Calloway she she thought the officer should no longer be on duty.
"To send him somewhere else with the same feeling and emotions, no one sending threats to children should be an officer of the law,” Calloway said.
She believes some of the students need counseling because they can't comprehend a police officer making that kind of threat.
The chief has said the officer involved would receive extra training.
