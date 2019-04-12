News to know for April 12: 10K road closures; 2020 candidate to visit; weekend rain

Wake-up roundup for April 12, 2019
By David Hylton | April 12, 2019 at 6:33 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 6:45 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Thousands of runners and walkers will be hitting the streets of Richmond on Saturday for the 20th annual Monument Avenue 10K.

That means no parking and road closures throughout the area near the race course!

2020 candidate to visit Virginia

Virginia will have one of its first visit from a 2020 presidential hopeful next week.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke plans to visit the commonwealth on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Henrico County is on his list of stops.

Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to supporters at Amelie's in Rock Hill, SC, on March 22, 2019. (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to supporters at Amelie's in Rock Hill, SC, on March 22, 2019. (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)

Rain returns

After several days of sunshine, rain is back for the weekend!

NASCAR weekend

If the rain can stay away, there’s lots of racing at Richmond Raceway this weekend.

Check out a list HERE of where to expect traffic congestion if your commute takes you near the track.

1 injured in Mechanicsville fire

One person was sent to VCU Medical Center early Friday after a house fire on Drinkard Way.

Hanover Fire and EMS says crews responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. to find fire and smoke throughout the home.

Restaurant Report returns

NBC12′s Restaurant Report has returned to let you know of some of the best restaurants and some that could use a little help.

This week features an Indian restaurant that was found to have insects in one of its vents and a flawless food truck.

Kidney donor meets recipient

William “Woody” Johnson and Joanna Wylie have more than just blood and tissue in common.

The two hugged each other for the first time Wednesday since a kidney transplant at VCU Hume-Lee Transplant Center three weeks and three days ago.

Hanover teen accepted to 14 schools

Tyler McCormick is receiving a big reward for his years of hard work.

McCormick has been accepted to 14 universities, including several Ivy League schools.

In the coming months, he will be walking across the stage at Hanover High School with a 4.6 GPA.

The weekend is HERE!

Final thought

“Better days are coming. They are called Saturday and Sunday.”

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

