NBC12 Viewpoint: ‘The Best of Enemies’

By Kym Grinnage | email
From time to time when I come across a good movie or a good book, I like to pass it along if I think there is a good life lesson to be learned or a lesson to be learned from history.
In this case, I am recommending that you see the movie “The Best of Enemies,” starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Blackwell. This is the true story of two people who, on the surface, have nothing in common, but in reality have all things in common.
Ann Atwater, portrayed by Henson, was an African American activist from Durham, North Carolina. And C.P. Ellis, also from Durham, was a white man and the leader of a local chapter of the Klu Klux Klan.
I was not familiar with this true story before I went to see the movie on the recommendation of a friend, and I did not take the time to do any research in advance. I was glad that I did not.
I went into the movie with an open mind and the events unfolded for me in real time. I would suggest that if you can resist doing the advance research, that you do the same.
I believe that you will see the relevance and the power of activism, reconciliation and change. There are so many powerful messages in this movie that are truly relevant to today. After seeing the movie, research the true story and understand the true power of listening.
On a lighter note, I want to congratulate UVA on their historic win of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. Here is a clear example of learning from the greatest defeat and turning it into the greatest victory. I think the lesson speaks for itself.