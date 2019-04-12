How to get your unclaimed tax refund

(WWBT/WXIX) - A million people are owed tax refunds from past years, but time’s running out to collect.
Every year the IRS announces it’s sitting on about a billion dollars’ worth of unclaimed tax refunds. You have three years from each year’s deadline to file and claim money, so if you’re owed a refund for the 2015 tax year, your time to claim it is April 15.
A lot of those people were students at the time and didn’t make enough that year to owe income tax, so they never filed.
But they should have because they were actually owed a refund check, thanks to tax credits or tax withheld from paychecks.
There are a few catches: If you owe back child support or you’ve defaulted on federal student loans, your refund may be used to pay those debts.
Ask your employer for your W-2 forms if you’re unable to find them.
You can also find forms and other information on the IRS website.
