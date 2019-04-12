Former Goochland sheriff’s deputy sentenced to 5 years for sodomy, incest

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - A former Goochland sheriff’s deputy will serve five years behind bars after pleading guilty to four counts of sodomy and incest stemming from charges that he raped a family member who has disabilities.
Jason Anderson, 47, was arrested Nov. 19 ,2018, morning by Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and was subsequently fired, the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Anderson was scheduled for a pre-sentencing hearing April 12.
He was sentenced to 10 years for all eight charges, for a total of 80 years. All sentencing was suspended in court, except five years.
“It was a punch in the gut to all of us,” said Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew. “We’re angry and we’re pretty disturbed by it all.”
The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said it notified Goochland County following the arrest, and both sheriff’s offices are investigating the incident.
“It is not reflective of who we are as a law enforcement agency," Agnew said. "We can’t control what individuals do when they’re not on duty when they’re in their homes or in another environment.”
Anderson had been a deputy with the agency for four years, and never had any disciplinary marks in his file, according to Agnew.
“He came to us after being a pastor at several churches," he said. "He had been a police officer in the early ’90s out in Texas and there was absolutely nothing but good things said about Mr. Anderson before he applied here.”
Court documents from the Powhatan County Courthouse state a family member texted a Powhatan sheriff’s deputy early Monday morning about Anderson.
When deputies arrived that family member told them Anderson had pinned her down Thursday telling her she needed to be “submissive,” and had left marks on her wrist. Court documents state Anderson had also been sexual abusing a mentally disabled person known to him.
“He kind of kept to himself, but not in a bad way," Agnew said. "There was no indication of anything like this and we’re all absolutely stunned and mortified.”
Anderson is being held without bond and will be arraigned in Powhatan County JDR court on Nov. 21.
In a news release Monday morning Sheriff Agnew wrote, "We are all disturbed, disgusted and angry after hearing about Anderson’s actions. We are in full support of the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office investigation into these charges.”
Following Anderson’s arrest, Goochland County Schools was also notified and released a statement Monday afternoon via social media.
"Mr. Anderson had been serving as the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Goochland Middle School this year.
The safety and well-being of our students and staff has been, and will continue to be, a priority for our school division. Based on the information that we have received, we have no reason to believe that any of our students in Goochland County Public Schools were involved in the incident that led to Mr. Anderson’s arrest."
Goochland School Superintendent Jeremy Raley said they are working with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office to find a replacement SRO for the middle school.
“In the interim, our division’s School Security Officer, Mr. Shawn Schwartz, will have an increased presence on the middle school side of our secondary complex,” Raley said.
