Forecast: Rain chance climbs as the weekend approaches

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rain chances increase Friday and stay up through the weekend. Temperatures stay above average.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible during the morning and afternoon, mainly west of I-95. Few scattered showers and storms during the evening. Highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%). There could be impacts on race Friday evening at Richmond Raceway
SATURDAY: Showers possible at any point but not an all day rain. Showers could linger into the evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Strong storms possible Sunday evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Morning showers then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Showers possible Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
