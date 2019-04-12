7-Eleven robbery suspect wanted

By NBC12 Newsroom | April 12, 2019 at 4:01 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 4:01 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store Friday morning.

Police say the man entered the store in the 4700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 1 a.m. and indicated to the clerk he had a firearm but did not display one.

The man left with some merchandise and fled the business on foot.

He was seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

