Ribbon-cutting for renovated Boys & Girls Club in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Richmond’s East End will celebrate the end of its major renovation and expansion with a ribbon cutting and dedication at noon on Friday, April 12.
Several leaders are expected to speak, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille and Virginia Delegate Delores McQuinn.
The Club has served children in the city’s East End since 1920. The current building, located at 3701 R Street, first opened in 1971. This is the first major renovation since then.
Over the last 15 months, crews have been completing nearly $8 million in upgrades and an expansion of about 8,000 square feet of program space. Some changes at the facility include a renovated year-round indoor aquatics center, STEM studios, expanded teen center, updated gymnasium and the addition of community classrooms and a fitness studio.
“Our goal has always been to create a safe and empowering environment to provide children and community members opportunities to reach their full potential,” said Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club executive director Hugh Jones. “We believe this updated facility will help us deliver on that even better than before.”
While renovations were underway, The Club’s after-school program was held at nearby Franklin Military Academy.
In the coming months, The Club will offer programs and community usage outside of usual after-school hours.
The Club is hosting a Community Day open house on Saturday, April 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Attendees will get a chance to tour the space, meet Club alumni, get membership information and take part in live demonstrations from program partners, like robotics, fitness, art and dance.
