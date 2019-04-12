Digital Dialogue: April is National Donate Life Month

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - April is National Donate Life Month and NBC 12 will be holding a conversation about Organ Donation.
We encourage you to join us for "The Gift of Life:" A Conversation about Organ Donation on Tuesday April 16th at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live, Amazon, Roku and the NBC 12 News App.
Jasmine Turner will moderate an informative and personal conversation with a heart transplant recipient, the father of an organ donor, and representatives from United Network for Organ Sharing, and Donate Life Virginia.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.