Digital Dialogue: April is National Donate Life Month
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 11, 2019 at 9:22 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 9:22 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - April is National Donate Life Month and NBC 12 will be holding a conversation about Organ Donation.

We encourage you to join us for "The Gift of Life:" A Conversation about Organ Donation on Tuesday April 16th at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live, Amazon, Roku and the NBC 12 News App.

Jasmine Turner will moderate an informative and personal conversation with a heart transplant recipient, the father of an organ donor, and representatives from United Network for Organ Sharing, and Donate Life Virginia.

