OK, Facebook detectives. Do your stuff. At about 7:30 a.m. yesterday (April 11, 2019), police responded to the 4700 block of Milfax Road where unknown suspects had rummaged through and stolen items from several cars. Various things were taken, but one item of note wasn't: the running dash cam in one of the cars. Ever wondered how a thief reacts when he realizes he's being recorded in the act? Well, now you know. If you recognize this suspect, contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app. Also, don't forget to remove valuables from your vehicles and lock them up. A still photo of the suspect is in the comments.