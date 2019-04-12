Attorneys of man accused of killing Army veteran seek insanity defense

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - It’s been three months since an Army veteran was shot and killed outside of a Wawa.
George Buschmann was charged with murder in the death of Robert Gooch IV, but now Buschmann’s attorneys claim that he was mentally insane at the time of the shooting.
Buschmann’s attorneys, Randy Wright and Todd Perry, said after his arrest in January they requested a judge appoint a forensic psychologist to evaluate Buschmann’s competency to stand trial.
“This is a horrific case where there are no winners," the attorneys said. "However, our responsibility is to defend our client, which is why we have filed notice of our intent to use the insanity defense.”
They said based on the findings of Dr. Evan Nelson with Forensic Psychology Associates, they’re moving forward with filing a motion for an insanity defense.
Virginia state law mandates if a defendant wishes to make a motion like this they must give prosecutors a 60-day notice before their set trial date.
Buschman is accused of shooting and killing Gooch while he was at the Wawa on Otterdale Road and Hull Street Road with his daughter Jan. 8.
Gooch’s father said that while the family is angered by the news of the insanity defense, he also wants to make sure that every legal option is explored for the man who’s accused of killing his son. He said he is willing accept any decision made by the legal system.
“There’s another family out there that has a son, a brother, a man that’s committed a shameless act of violence, against another family. They are hurting, too," Robert Gooch III said in a January interview.
At this time, no official trial date has been set.
