Stafford man charged with DUI after taking friend’s car, hitting water pump
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 11, 2019 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 3:46 PM

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A Stafford man was charged with DUI after taking a friend’s vehicle and crashing into a water pump.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Luis Fernando Mendoza Lopez, 25, was drinking at a friend’s house in the 500 block of Widewater Road and then took his vehicle without permission.

A water pump located on the property was struck and the sheriff’s office said Lopez continued to drive down Widewater Avenue before returning to the residence.

He was found behind a fence on the property.

A deputy said Lopez admitted to drinking and taking the vehicle without permission.

He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail and charged with DUI, destruction of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Luis Fernando Mendoza Lopez. ((Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office))

