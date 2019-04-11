Stafford man charged with DUI after taking friend’s car, hitting water pump

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A Stafford man was charged with DUI after taking a friend’s vehicle and crashing into a water pump.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Luis Fernando Mendoza Lopez, 25, was drinking at a friend’s house in the 500 block of Widewater Road and then took his vehicle without permission.
A water pump located on the property was struck and the sheriff’s office said Lopez continued to drive down Widewater Avenue before returning to the residence.
He was found behind a fence on the property.
A deputy said Lopez admitted to drinking and taking the vehicle without permission.
He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail and charged with DUI, destruction of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.