Powhatan school employee not facing assault charges, parents concerned by outcome

I will confirm that the Flat Rock employee will not be charged with any offenses. A complete and thorough investigation was conducted by the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, which I then reviewed, and have determined based on the evidence gathered that no crime was committed by the employee.It was alleged that a number of children were involved in what can best be described as a food fight in the cafeteria at lunch time. It was alleged that the school employee may have used inappropriate force with these children. The incident was reported to the school administration just after lunch. The school nurse immediately photographed a light red mark on one child’s shoulder area. At that time, the child provided the administration with a written statement detailing that the employee had only verbally addressed the group. However, later that day the mother of that child came to the school and after being left alone with the child, the child amended her statement saying that the employee had grabbed her. It was then that the mother of the same child presented a different photo depicting additional red marks that were inconsistent with those previously observed and photographed by the nurse. The investigation revealed that there was no video recordings of the incident; there were inconsistent witness statements from the other children involved; and no adults in the cafeteria observed the employee use any force whatsoever against the child. Essentially this is a case of conflicting statements where we have no probable cause to go forward with charges at this time. However, it should also be noted that pursuant to Virginia Code 18.2-57 (G) a school employee cannot be charged with assault for “incidental, minor, or reasonable physical contact or other actions designed to maintain order and control.”

Gretchen Brown, Powhatan Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney