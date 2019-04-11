Powhatan school employee not facing assault charges, parents concerned by outcome

By Jasmine Turner | April 10, 2019 at 9:25 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 10:29 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Flat Rock Elementary School staff member will be returning to the school and will not be facing criminal charges after accusations of physical assault.

The complaints were made by parents of students, as well as Powhatan County Schools, in March.

Parents said the children were hurt by an education assistant after food was thrown in the cafeteria.

“What I’m hearing from the kids involved, there was food either dropped or thrown in the cafeteria and there was an education assistant who walked up and grabbed the girls by their neck - it was very forceful very upsetting," one mother said.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office began investigating, but parents feel the situation was not properly handled and parents of children involved were not properly notified.

“One of the fathers of one of the kids involved just happened to go up to the school. I don’t know if he was picking her up early, but he saw them all in tears. He was trying to figure out what happened," she said. “In my opinion, and parents involved, the first call should have been made to the sheriffs office, the second call should have been made to the parents involved. Our concern was that there was no policy and procedure in place for an adult-on-child situation of violence, accused violence.”

Three weeks after the investigation began, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gretchen Brown says no charges will be filed against the school employee.

I will confirm that the Flat Rock employee will not be charged with any offenses. A complete and thorough investigation was conducted by the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, which I then reviewed, and have determined based on the evidence gathered that no crime was committed by the employee.It was alleged that a number of children were involved in what can best be described as a food fight in the cafeteria at lunch time. It was alleged that the school employee may have used inappropriate force with these children. The incident was reported to the school administration just after lunch. The school nurse immediately photographed a light red mark on one child’s shoulder area. At that time, the child provided the administration with a written statement detailing that the employee had only verbally addressed the group. However, later that day the mother of that child came to the school and after being left alone with the child, the child amended her statement saying that the employee had grabbed her. It was then that the mother of the same child presented a different photo depicting additional red marks that were inconsistent with those previously observed and photographed by the nurse. The investigation revealed that there was no video recordings of the incident; there were inconsistent witness statements from the other children involved; and no adults in the cafeteria observed the employee use any force whatsoever against the child. Essentially this is a case of conflicting statements where we have no probable cause to go forward with charges at this time. However, it should also be noted that pursuant to Virginia Code 18.2-57 (G) a school employee cannot be charged with assault for “incidental, minor, or reasonable physical contact or other actions designed to maintain order and control.”
Gretchen Brown, Powhatan Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney

Following the announcement that no charges will be filed, more parents reached out upset and questioning the outcome. They said they feel Brown saying “the child amended her statement saying that the employee had grabbed her. It was then that the mother of the same child presented a different photo depicting additional red marks,' discredits the children and families.

“There’s six parents involved in this who were in the room, no one was ever alone. When the statements were written, they were never written alone,” said a mother, who took the photo of her child’s neck. “We never advised our children to manipulate the scenario.”

The mother says the photo she presented of her child was not manipulated, and that the incident was witnessed by other children.

Photo taken by the parent of one of the children involved.
“Why don’t you see? Twelve children aren’t going to lie. No one made my daughter’s marks redder," she said. "[My daughter] started crying and said ‘Why is she calling me a liar? Why is she doing this?’”

The mother says the children are A/B students who never get in trouble in school. She describes the three little girls involved in the situation as best friends.

“No one should have used that force to stop a child from throwing a french fry,” the mother said.

A third parent, who says her child was involved, reached out and maintained that the children and parents were not left alone as the children wrote statements for administrators.

“Our children were made to feel that they were in trouble and were left crying for hours without even a school counselor to talk to them. Their initial statements were written out of fear. Still no police or parents had been contacted. Parents found out by word of mouth and showed up at the school. Once we got there [a mother] and her daughter were in with the assistant principal. We were all in a conference room. This was when we began to request police. It took more than 30 minutes for the school resource officer to be called. Once there, he began his investigation. While answering questions with him in the conference room was when we saw the red marks on [the little girl’s neck] and told [the mom] to take her own pictures. The sheriff was in the room at this time. He then sat down with the parents and the children to go over the children’s statements. We had to remind our own daughter that she was not in trouble and based on that, if she had anything else to say she needed to write it down. Again, this was by the advice of the officer and after reassuring her that she had done nothing wrong.”
Parent statement to NBC 12

The parents say they are not satisfied with the outcome, but are most worried about the employee, who Powhatan Schools confirms will be returning to work on April 11.

“I think bringing her back into the school is a mistake,” said the mother who photographed red marks on her child’s neck. “I think what she did is wrong and I think they are really reaching with Virginia Code 18.2-57 (G).”

Virginia Code 18.2-57 (G) says "a school employee cannot be charged with assault for incidental, minor, or reasonable physical contact or other actions designed to maintain order and control.”

The parents say they don’t want anyone else to experience what their families have dealt with and want to see policy changes from the situation.

“It’s a great school. It’s got great teachers and it’s a great community. One person doesn’t make a place bad,” she said. “I think to be honest, they are trying to shelter this and sweep it under the rug.”

