Powhatan school employee not facing assault charges, parents concerned by outcome

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Flat Rock Elementary School staff member will be returning to the school and will not be facing criminal charges after accusations of physical assault.
The complaints were made by parents of students, as well as Powhatan County Schools, in March.
Parents said the children were hurt by an education assistant after food was thrown in the cafeteria.
“What I’m hearing from the kids involved, there was food either dropped or thrown in the cafeteria and there was an education assistant who walked up and grabbed the girls by their neck - it was very forceful very upsetting," one mother said.
The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office began investigating, but parents feel the situation was not properly handled and parents of children involved were not properly notified.
“One of the fathers of one of the kids involved just happened to go up to the school. I don’t know if he was picking her up early, but he saw them all in tears. He was trying to figure out what happened," she said. “In my opinion, and parents involved, the first call should have been made to the sheriffs office, the second call should have been made to the parents involved. Our concern was that there was no policy and procedure in place for an adult-on-child situation of violence, accused violence.”
Three weeks after the investigation began, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gretchen Brown says no charges will be filed against the school employee.
Following the announcement that no charges will be filed, more parents reached out upset and questioning the outcome. They said they feel Brown saying “the child amended her statement saying that the employee had grabbed her. It was then that the mother of the same child presented a different photo depicting additional red marks,' discredits the children and families.
“There’s six parents involved in this who were in the room, no one was ever alone. When the statements were written, they were never written alone,” said a mother, who took the photo of her child’s neck. “We never advised our children to manipulate the scenario.”
The mother says the photo she presented of her child was not manipulated, and that the incident was witnessed by other children.
“Why don’t you see? Twelve children aren’t going to lie. No one made my daughter’s marks redder," she said. "[My daughter] started crying and said ‘Why is she calling me a liar? Why is she doing this?’”
The mother says the children are A/B students who never get in trouble in school. She describes the three little girls involved in the situation as best friends.
“No one should have used that force to stop a child from throwing a french fry,” the mother said.
A third parent, who says her child was involved, reached out and maintained that the children and parents were not left alone as the children wrote statements for administrators.
The parents say they are not satisfied with the outcome, but are most worried about the employee, who Powhatan Schools confirms will be returning to work on April 11.
“I think bringing her back into the school is a mistake,” said the mother who photographed red marks on her child’s neck. “I think what she did is wrong and I think they are really reaching with Virginia Code 18.2-57 (G).”
Virginia Code 18.2-57 (G) says "a school employee cannot be charged with assault for incidental, minor, or reasonable physical contact or other actions designed to maintain order and control.”
The parents say they don’t want anyone else to experience what their families have dealt with and want to see policy changes from the situation.
“It’s a great school. It’s got great teachers and it’s a great community. One person doesn’t make a place bad,” she said. “I think to be honest, they are trying to shelter this and sweep it under the rug.”
