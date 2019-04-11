Police: Meth lab found in backyard of home

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are at the scene where a small meth lab was found in the backyard of a Chesterfield home.
Police said they, along with Chesterfield Fire and EMS, will be at the home on Post Horn Road off Centrailia Road for several hours.
Officials said one person was arrested, but not in connection to the meth lab. Police said they made the arrest of a wanted person and then stumbled upon the meth lab.
State police are also investigating.
Officials did confirm it was a meth lab.
No additional details were immediately available.
