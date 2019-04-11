Officials warn residents to report any suspected gas leaks

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Silent and deadly - that’s how experts describe gas leaks.
If you get a whiff of something smells rotten, you need to call 911.
Lt. Jason Elmore with the Chesterfield Fire Department says you won’t be able to see the leak, but you will surely be able to smell it.
“They do put a special chemical in it so you can smell it, and it smells like rotten eggs,” Elmore said.
That’s when you need to take action.
“The first thing you need to do is evacuate the area and call 911,” Elmore said. “There have been some incidents in the central Virginia area where we have had some minor explosions as well as gas lines catching fire and turning into a large torch."
A home was leveled in King George County and another was destroyed in Chesapeake.
“Things like this can happen," Elmore said. “They can happen right here in our own area.”
If you think you have a gas leak, officials warn not to try and find it yourself. Also, do not turn on any battery powered, rechargeable or electrical devices because they could create a spark.
“Whether it’s an open flame and anything that could cause cause a spark, make sure those are all limited and you get out of the area,” Elmore said.
Officials warn to think before you dig or do any construction.
“Natural gas lines are going to be under the ground so people that are working construction or if you are doing work around your home and digging, there’s always a danger cutting a natural gas line,” Elmore said.
As officials continue the search for victims, officials want you to be safe than sorry.
“If you smell that rotten egg smell, go ahead and call us. Even if it turns out to be something completely different, we’d rather be safe than sorry,” Elmore said.
You can call 811 or go online before you dig or do construction. Officials will come out and mark the ground for power, water and gas lines.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.