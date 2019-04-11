News to know: Meth lab found; kindergarten registration; WikiLeaks founder arrested

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says officers found a small meth lab in the backyard of a Chesterfield home Wednesday night.
Police said they, along with Chesterfield Fire and EMS, found the lab around 8 p.m. on Post Horn Drive after a call for a suspicious person.
It’s time to get your kids registered for kindergarten.
For those kids who will turn 5 before Sept. 30, registration for kindergarten for the 2019-2020 school year is Thursday.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested on a seven-year-old warrant.
He was arrested in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been holed up after being granted political asylum in 2012.
If you’re running or walking the Monument Avenue 10K, packet pickup begins Thursday at the Arthur Ashe Center on Boulevard from 3 to 9 p.m.
Several road closures and “No Parking” zones also begin Thursday, with even more road closures coming Friday and Saturday morning.
Two adults and a child are being assisted by the Red Cross after their townhouse caught fire late Wednesday night, Henrico fire officials say.
Just after 11 p.m., firefighters responded to the 300 block of Bernie Court and found smoke coming from a home in the middle of the row of townhomes. The family was already outside.
It wasn’t the average stay at a hotel Olga Mirmanova was expecting.
The Fredricksburg resident was in Richmond for a business trip and says she got an unexpected surprise.
“As I walk into the room, I saw a statue of J.E.B Stewart on the wall,” Mirmanova said.
Go grab a cup at Wawa today! That’s right ... it’s free. No cost. Nothing!
We can’t wait to be king ... again!
The new full trailer for Disney’s live action version of “The Lion King” is out - and it is majestic. WATCH:
“Oh yes, the past can hurt. But from the way I see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it.” – Rafiki (from “The Lion King”)
