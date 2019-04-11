NASCAR driver Joey Gase pays tribute to organ donors

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Ahead of the Xfinity Series Race on April 4 at the Richmond Raceway, NASCAR driver Joey Gase’s car will feature dozens of handprints honoring organ donor families and recipients.
Donate Life Virginia hosted an event where people from all over gathered to put their hand prints on Gase’s car.
At the age of 18, Gase tragically lost his mother to a sudden brain aneurysm. Faced with a difficult decision, he and his family decided to donate his mother’s organs.Her organs would go on to save countless lives.
Since then, Gase has developed a passion for educating others on the need of organ, eye and tissue donation and honoring all of those affected by it.
His car regularly features the face of his mother, but this weekend he will honor organ donor Kyle Hutchins, who saved the lives of four people through organ donation.
“There’s about 110,000 people on the wait list nation wide, and I want to do whatever I can to shrink that,” said Gase.
“Our son is no longer here but he still has affected many many people, so for that it brings us a lot of joy,” said Kyle Hutchins’ parents, Thomas and Melissa Hutchins.
You can see the car for yourself Friday at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex.
