Lidl sells special peanut butter in support of Autism Awareness Month

(WWBT) - Lidl is launching a limited-edition peanut butter to celebrate Autism Awareness Month.
The grocery store will donate 10 cents of every jar of limited-edition peanut butter to the Autism Society, whose mission is to improve the lives of those affected by autism in the United States.
To launch the peanut butter, Lidl teamed up with Bean, who hit the headlines earlier this year for donating peanut butter to federal furloughed workers affected by the partial government shutdown. Bean is sensitive to textures, like many kids with autism, and one of his favorite foods is Lidl’s creamy peanut butter.
Lidl is also hosting sensory evenings every Thursday from 6 p.m. until close, starting April 11, until the end of the month.
During the sensory evenings, there will be reduced lighting, music and in-store announcements, lowered scan volumes at checkout lanes and fun store maps.
