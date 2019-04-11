It’s time to gear up for summer camps

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The end of the school year is in sight , and if you’re trying to fill the summer gap with fun camps for your kids, it’s time to get signed up.
Sarah Bloom is teaming up with two key sources for parents, Macaroni Kid and Richmond Family Magazine, to find out which camps are out there and how to find them.
Macaroni Kid Richmond has a camp guide on its website that breaks camps down by type.
Some sports camps being offered are a baseball camp with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, a gymnastics camp through Gymquest, a martial arts camp, basketball and even fencing.
The Sports Center of Richmond will hold a workshop with Richmond Family Magazine on April 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.
“We’re going to have more than 60 camps out there,” Margaret Thompson of Richmond Family Magazine, said. “I mean, you name it: summer camps, overnight camps, sports, music, arts, outdoor camps. You won’t believe the variety.”
Kids will have a chance to ask questions about each of the camp options to determine which one fits them best.
“It’s one thing to read about a camp on a website, but to come out and actually meet, it helps put the kids at ease, especially if they’re talking about an overnight camp - maybe for the first time - you know, maybe just get a feel for the camp," Thompson said.
More than 60 camps will be at the camp fair. One visitor will win a Mother’s Day weekend two-night stay at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center in Maryland, just south of Washington, DC.
Food trucks, including Intergalactic Taco and Gelati Celesti, will be on hand.
Richmond Family Magazine has a camp finder on its website.
Other camps include:
Visual Arts Center of Richmond arts camp
Bricks for Kids Lego camp
Science camp from Club Sci Kids Tech Scientific
Richmond Young Writers creative writing camp
Camp Chanco on the James
