Herring presents Unsung Heroes Awards in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring presented awards at the third annual Unsung Heroes Awards ceremony in Richmond on Thursday.
The honorees are six Virginians who have dedicated themselves to serving victims and fighting for their rights.
Each person honored today has provided unmeasurable comfort and support to victims or survivors during their darkest time," said Herring. "It is my honor to recognize these incredible men and women today and thank them for their crucial work.”
Award recipients included:
- Lalita Brim-Poindexter, Attorney at Poindexter Law, LLC
- Steve W. Edwards, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney for Isle of Wight County
- Anita Gonzalez, Founder of Peninsula Families United Together
- Carly Mee, Senior Staff Attorney at SurvJustice
- Brad Roop, Detective at Washington County Sheriff’s Office
- Kristina Vadas, Victim Services Programs Manager of Department of Criminal Justice Services
